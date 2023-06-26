Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.70. 1,329,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,327. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

