CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 4.5 %

CNHI stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

