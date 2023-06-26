CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $20,068,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

