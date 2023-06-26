Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

