Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

