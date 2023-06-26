Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

