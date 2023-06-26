Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $64.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

