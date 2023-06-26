Comparing WPP (WPP) and Its Peers

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WPP to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A WPP Competitors -7.85% -7.98% 0.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WPP and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.85 billion $844.43 million 7.75 WPP Competitors $2.42 billion $129.22 million 2,354.34

Risk and Volatility

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. WPP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

WPP has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. WPP pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 496.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WPP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WPP is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WPP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A WPP Competitors 198 1465 2347 26 2.55

As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 107.05%. Given WPP’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WPP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

WPP beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

