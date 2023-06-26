Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $278.48 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Compound has a market capitalization of $278.48 million and approximately $48.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.36 or 0.00120832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00047259 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013534 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003299 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,659,505 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,658,916.63751833 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 36.36498436 USD and is down -9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $120,413,899.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

