Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

