Connable Office Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 179,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.