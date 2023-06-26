Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

ORCL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $321.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

