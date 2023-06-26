Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $250.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.21, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.



