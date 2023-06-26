Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

