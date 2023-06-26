Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

APD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.45. 102,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,425. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

