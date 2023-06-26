Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $236.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,221. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.