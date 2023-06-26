Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $96.42. 833,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

