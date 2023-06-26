Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $9.18 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00030407 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $71.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

