CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.14

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.14 and last traded at $88.12, with a volume of 1993105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

