Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.58. 489,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,612,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after acquiring an additional 412,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,758,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,009,000 after acquiring an additional 332,958 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
