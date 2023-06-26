Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Purchases A$257,885.00 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 248,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$257,885.00 ($176,633.56).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 65,572 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$71,801.34 ($49,179.00).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

