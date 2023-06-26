Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $53.47 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006878 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

