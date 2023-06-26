Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.78 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and $19.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006989 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

