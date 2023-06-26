Critical Review: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAMGOLD and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 3 2 0 2.17 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $2.89, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 168.16%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

49.0% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IAMGOLD and TRX Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $958.80 million 1.29 -$70.10 million ($0.18) -14.33 TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.53 -$6.22 million N/A N/A

TRX Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -7.38% -0.18% -0.10% TRX Gold -0.39% -6.38% -4.77%

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the 100% owned Diakha-Siribaya project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometres situated in Mali; the Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada; and the Karita project that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometres located in Guinea, as well as Pitangui project in Brazil, and 75% owned the Nelligan located in Québec. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

