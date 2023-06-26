Critical Review: Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51%

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.78 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.34 Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 157.71

Oxbridge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Oxbridge Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of OAC Sponsor Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.