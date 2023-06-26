Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.56.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $109.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

