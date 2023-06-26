CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

