CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.39. 627,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,905. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

