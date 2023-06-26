CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.56. 382,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.15 and a 200 day moving average of $372.91. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

