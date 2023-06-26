CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 283.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,052 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.85 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

