CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 22,036 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.70. 539,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,223. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

