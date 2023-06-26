Czech National Bank Acquires 102 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.