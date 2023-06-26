Czech National Bank Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

