Czech National Bank Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

