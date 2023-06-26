Czech National Bank Purchases 111 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $453.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

