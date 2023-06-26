Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

