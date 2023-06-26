Derbend Asset Management Grows Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,725. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

