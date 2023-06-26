Derbend Asset Management Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. 2,322,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,891,098. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

