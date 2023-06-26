Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE DM opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.65.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

