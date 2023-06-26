DigiByte One Day Volume Tops $1.77 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $113.35 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00289350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.30 or 0.00722640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00549774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00061495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,323,351,975 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

