Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.28. 95,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

