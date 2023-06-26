Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Decreased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,387,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.