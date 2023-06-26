Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dollar General worth $23,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Argus dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.67. The company had a trading volume of 320,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.93. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

