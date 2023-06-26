Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.3 %

Dover stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.