Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 14th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of DRREF stock remained flat at C$7.96 during trading hours on Monday. 8,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$10.00.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

