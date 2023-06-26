Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63. The stock has a market cap of C$11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.83 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

