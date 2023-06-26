Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $466.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $466.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

