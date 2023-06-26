Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.91. 1,126,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.88. The firm has a market cap of $429.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $465.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

