Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Issue $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.91. 1,523,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,059. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $465.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $428.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

