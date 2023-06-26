EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NPO stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.48.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

